Why Are More Black Men Voting Republican?: With Guest Professor David J. Dent
Why Are More Black Men Voting Republican?: With Guest Professor David J. Dent

Dec 15, 2022
This week's guest is David Dent, Professor of of Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis at New York University. Michael speaks with David about why more Black men are voting Republican, what it means for the future of the GOP and how Michael impacted the RNC as Chairman.

If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or tell a friend! Follow David on Twitter @DavidjDentNYU, Michael @MichaelSteele and the podcast Twitter @steele_podcast.

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
