The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark
Why Are Studios Hiding the Musical Ball?
0:00
-13:48

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Why Are Studios Hiding the Musical Ball?

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Dec 22, 2023
∙ Paid

On this week’s episode we looked at the success of Wonka and asked why studios are hiding that it—and other upcoming features—are musicals.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture