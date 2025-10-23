The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
9
3

Why Did the GOP Stop Caring About Nazis?

Sam Stein's avatar
John Avlon's avatar
Sam Stein
and
John Avlon
Oct 23, 2025
∙ Paid
9
3
Share

Sam Stein and John Avlon discuss the alarming rise of Nazi rhetoric inside MAGA—from leaked texts involving Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel and a group of Young Republicans, to the administration’s silence and JD Vance’s attempts to downplay the offensive messages.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture