Why Streamers Want to Keep Their Data Secret
Why Streamers Want to Keep Their Data Secret

Plus: Is 'Gran Turismo' a serviceable sports movie, or something less?
Sonny Bunch
Aug 29, 2023

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the sticking points between the AMPTP and the WGA, and why the stickiest may wind up being data divulging. Streamers don’t want to give it up; the union doesn’t want to give up a golden opportunity to force success-based residuals. What might a compromise look like? Then they review Gran Turismo, which is either a perfectly generic sports movie or a terribly generic sports movie. It all depends on your point of view. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode on Friday. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

