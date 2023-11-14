The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark
Why 'The Marvels' Crashed and Burned
0:00
-41:32

Why 'The Marvels' Crashed and Burned

Plus: Warner Bros. steps on a rocket-powered rake.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Nov 14, 2023
‘The Marvels’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Warner Bros.’s plan to indefinitely shelve Coyote vs. Acme for tax purposes and what that says about the streaming business writ large. Then they review The Marvels, which recently had the worst opening ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie and continues the studio’s cold streak. Make sure to swing by Friday for our bonus episode on AI provisions in the new SAG-AFTRA contract. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture