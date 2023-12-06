The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Why We Did It: With Tim Miller [Rebroadcast]
0:00
-1:06:34

Why We Did It: With Tim Miller [Rebroadcast]

The Bulwark
Dec 06, 2023
Share

Note: This episode originally aired in July 2022.

Tim Miller joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "Why We Did It: A Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell." The pair discuss what it takes to be a player in "The Game," Tim's time working with Reince Priebus at the RNC, the struggle of compartmentalizing being a gay man and being a Republican and the kinds of Republicans involved in the transition to Trumpism, from "Messiahs" and "Little Mixers" like Chris Christie, to "Nerd-Revengers" like Sean Spicer.

Check out the book here:
https://www.amazon.com/Why-We-Did-Travelogue-Republican/dp/0063161478

If you like this podcast, give us a review or share it with a friend!

Follow Tim Miller @Timodc
Follow Michael Steele @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
  The Bulwark
The Electability of the Next President of the United States: With Rick Ungar
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: How Smart Phones Impacted Perceptions of Race
  The Bulwark
Closing the Voting Turnout Gap (Barbershop)
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Democracy Has Been In Peril Before Now
  The Bulwark