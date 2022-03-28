The Bulwark
Will Saletan: Putin Is a Terrorist
Will Saletan: Putin Is a Terrorist

Charlie Sykes
and
Will Saletan
Mar 28, 2022
8
The world's bloodiest terrorist is angling for concessions in exchange for not killing more Ukrainians civilians, Biden's real and honest moment was undercut by his own advisers, and Elise Stefanik's lack of principle is her biggest asset. Will Saletan is back for Charlie and Will Mondays.

Will Saletan
Charlie Sykes
