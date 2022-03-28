Will Saletan: Putin Is a Terrorist

The world's bloodiest terrorist is angling for concessions in exchange for not killing more Ukrainians civilians, Biden's real and honest moment was undercut by his own advisers, and Elise Stefanik's lack of principle is her biggest asset. Will Saletan is back for Charlie and Will Mondays.
Mar 28, 2022
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
Will Saletan
