The Bulwark Podcast
Will Saletan: Saying the Quiet Part Blaringly Out Loud
Ad-free version.
Will Saletan's avatar
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Will Saletan
and
Charlie Sykes
Dec 05, 2022
∙ Paid
35
Trump has upped the ante from sedition to Nazis and terminating the Constitution — and yet Republicans continue to shrug. Plus, the anti-science fever is spreading, and the genius behind the marketing of Herschel Walker in Georgia. Will Saletan's back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.

