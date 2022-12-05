Trump has upped the ante from sedition to Nazis and terminating the Constitution — and yet Republicans continue to shrug. Plus, the anti-science fever is spreading, and the genius behind the marketing of Herschel Walker in Georgia. Will Saletan's back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie and Will Monday.
Will Saletan: Saying the Quiet Part Blaringly Out Loud
Dec 05, 2022
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community.
Will Saletan
