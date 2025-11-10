Will Saletan: Sorry, but the Democrats Won the Shutdown

The very online crowd is very upset, but Dems did fight like Republicans. This was a longer shutdown than anything the Tea Party pulled and real pain was being caused. And Democrats have now made the cost of healthcare front and center—while Republicans keep showing that they are the party of billionaires, Mar-a-Lago soirées, and golden ballrooms. Plus, President Al Capone pardoned all the people who tried to help him steal the 2020 election, pro-democracy Americans must stay united against the evil of the administration’s deportation policy, and the effort to keep POTUS in a bubble backfired big time Sunday night at the Commanders’ stadium.



Will Saletan joins Tim Miller.

