Will Sommer: Across the MAGA-Verse

To find out what's really going on in Trumpistan, the AP is out and random lifestyle Instagrammers and MAGA conspiracy posters are in. Meanwhile, hothead Dan Bongino couldn't join the FBI until he fulfills his commitments to his podcast advertisers, Seb Gorka—the new counterterrorism chief—is a prank caller, and RFK Jr. resurfaced to ordain beef tallow fries a healthy food choice. Plus, did Elon go to Trump with tears in his eyes, and ask, "Sir, will you buy one of my cars?"

The Bulwark's new Senior Reporter Will Sommer joins Tim Miller.

