Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
4

Will Sommer: Across the MAGA-Verse

Tim Miller
and
Will Sommer
Mar 11, 2025
∙ Paid
2
4
Share

To find out what's really going on in Trumpistan, the AP is out and random lifestyle Instagrammers and MAGA conspiracy posters are in. Meanwhile, hothead Dan Bongino couldn't join the FBI until he fulfills his commitments to his podcast advertisers, Seb Gorka—the new counterterrorism chief—is a prank caller, and RFK Jr. resurfaced to ordain beef tallow fries a healthy food choice. Plus, did Elon go to Trump with tears in his eyes, and ask, "Sir, will you buy one of my cars?"

The Bulwark's new Senior Reporter Will Sommer joins Tim Miller.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Will Sommer
Writes Will Sommer Subscribe
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
S.E. Cupp: The Outrage Is the Point
  Tim Miller
Tom Nichols: Covid Trump 2.0
  Tim Miller
Neera Tanden and John Fetterman: They're Playing With People's Lives
  Tim Miller
Jim Acosta: Trump Can't Take the Heat
  Tim Miller and Jim Acosta
James Carville and Michael Weiss: The Whole Country Could Go Under
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Kleptocrats and Plutocrats
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
David Frum: Both Pro-Jesus and Pro-Sex Trafficking
  Tim Miller