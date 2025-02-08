Playback speed
Winners Make Policy, Losers Go Home (with Adam Jentleson)

Sarah Longwell
Feb 08, 2025
4
3
Where do Democratic voters want the party to go next? And just as importantly, how does the party need to be thinking differently? Adam Jentleson, former chief of staff to Sen. John Fetterman and aide to Sen. Harry Reid, joins Sarah to discuss the kind of thinking hampering current Democratic elected officials and staff, and they discuss some new ways to campaign and govern as the party looks toward 2026 and 2028.

By Adam Jentleson:

New York Times Guest Essay: When Will Democrats Learn to Say No?

Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy

