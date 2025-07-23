WSJ Confirms Trump in Epstein Files “Multiple Times”

The Wall Street Journal just confirmed it: Donald Trump’s name appears multiple times in the Epstein files. Sarah Longwell and Will Sommer take on the explosive revelations—and why Trump fought so hard to hide them.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.