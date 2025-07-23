The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
12
6

WSJ Confirms Trump in Epstein Files “Multiple Times”

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sarah Longwell
and
Will Sommer
Jul 23, 2025
∙ Paid
12
6
Share

The Wall Street Journal just confirmed it: Donald Trump’s name appears multiple times in the Epstein files. Sarah Longwell and Will Sommer take on the explosive revelations—and why Trump fought so hard to hide them.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture