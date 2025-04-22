60 Minutes Boss Quits After CBS Folds to Trump’s Threats

CBS just took a major hit to its journalistic credibility. In a stunning memo, 60 Minutes Executive Producer Bill Owens announced his resignation, saying he could no longer make independent decisions about the show’s content. Why? Pressure from the Trump-aligned right, a bizarre lawsuit over a Kamala Harris interview, and a looming Paramount merger that needs government approval.
Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell share their take on the cowardice of institutions, the bravery of individuals, and the terrifying implications of a media ecosystem that’s bending to MAGA pressure. What does it mean when even 60 Minutes, a cornerstone of American journalism, can’t stand its ground?
