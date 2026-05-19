A Congressman Called His Penis a Pine Cone. We Have Questions.

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Will Sommer are finally doing it live—and before they hit the stage in San Diego, they’re warming up with the week’s most unhinged news from MAGA World. Trump is amplifying bizarre (flattering?) information about Thomas Massie’s sex life. Hunter Biden is going on Candace Owens. And a January 6th grifter made a miraculous recovery the moment reparations money appeared.

The Trio is live in San Diego on May 20th—grab your tickets at thebulwark.com/events.

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