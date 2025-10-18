Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

ICYMI: Here are links to each newsletter section so you can quickly get back to that edition you may have missed this week.

Morning Shots - Triad - Huddled Masses - Press Pass - Bulwark Goes to Hollywood - The Opposition - False Flag - The Breakdown

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Great to see you, NYC! (Photo credit: Hannah Yoest)

Flaccomentum… Has hit the Queen City after a rare intra-conference trade sent the former Raven turned Brown down I-71, and a TNF win against Pittsburgh has earned him some fans! And the ALCS is making for some interesting watching. Hard to pick since both Toronto and Seattle have a lot of former Guardians!

The Ultimate Pilgrimage for the Middle-Aged Skateboarder… One of America’s most iconic ’90s skate spots has now been rebuilt in — of all places — Malmo, Sweden, writes Willy Staley at the NYT.

The leaked Young Republican chats were shocking. The MAGA response was just as important... The Supreme Court might think racism is over — but GOP activists’ leaked chat logs proved Trump really has re-normalized bigotry in America, writes Anthony L. Fisher at MSNBC.

Springtime for Hitler? MAGAism vs. Nazism: a Grok tale-of-the-tape by Matt Labash.

The Right, the Left, and the Fate of the Nation… Jay Nordlinger has a conversation with Bill Kristol and David French.

President Trump, don’t fall for Putin’s bullsh*t — again… An editorial from the Kyiv Independent.

Michelle Vanek Vanished on a Hike 19 Years Ago. This Is How We Finally Found Her Remains (Outside).

No Kings? How About No Presidents, Either… Michael Wood proposes an independently elected executive is a recipe for tyranny.

Chat prompt: Are you going to a protest this weekend? Share what you see!

Leave a comment

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.