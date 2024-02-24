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Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
A Hollywood Field Guide
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A Hollywood Field Guide

Richard Rushfield on dealing with actors, writers, and more!
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Feb 24, 2024
‘The Player’ (IMDB)

On this week’s episode, we have the original Bulwark Goes to Hollywood guest, Richard Rushfield of The Ankler, returning to discuss his fabulous Hollywood Field Guide. How do you assuage actors, reassure writers, and make your way through the rest of Hollywood? Richard will guide you. Plus, we discuss the state of the box office, how Oscar season is shaping up, and more! If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

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