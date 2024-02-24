On this week’s episode, we have the original Bulwark Goes to Hollywood guest, Richard Rushfield of The Ankler, returning to discuss his fabulous Hollywood Field Guide. How do you assuage actors, reassure writers, and make your way through the rest of Hollywood? Richard will guide you. Plus, we discuss the state of the box office, how Oscar season is shaping up, and more! If you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!
A Hollywood Field Guide
Richard Rushfield on dealing with actors, writers, and more!
Feb 24, 2024
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
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Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next HollywoodSonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
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