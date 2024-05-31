Recently in The Bulwark:

WE HAVE A VERDICT: GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY. Justice has been served. That’s right, Donald Trump has been found guilty by a jury of his peers and is now a convicted felon. A felon. Let that sink in. As all the Republican sycophants dutifully release their statements casting aspersions on the American justice system, the rest of the country shakes its head. How did we ever get to this point, where the leader and presidential nominee of the GOP is a felon and the party marches on with him at the head? It is unfortunate that this was the first case to go to trial. This case never seemed to seriously threaten Trump’s political career in the way the other cases did. The federal cases and the Georgia case against Trump are far more serious in the infractions they allege against our democracy, far more egregious, and poised to be far more influential on the future of our country. This doesn’t make this case unimportant, just less important than the others—except in one crucial respect: The Manhattan trial has reached its conclusion while it’s unclear when the other three will even begin.

PODCASTS AND VIDEOS

IT IS NOW A LEGAL FACT that Donald Trump criminally falsified business records 34 times to cover up his attempt to hide an extramarital sexual affair. He is a convicted felon. On its own, this would be one of the biggest scandals in presidential history. Public revelation of an affair with no connection to a crime ended Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1987. President Bill Clinton got impeached in 1998 and subsequently disbarred for committing the crime of perjury to cover up his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Trump’s hush-money fraud scandal is at least on par with that, and arguably worse, since his crimes occurred during a presidential campaign, rather than in the middle of a re-elected president’s second term. And that’s before noting that Trump has also been found liable for sexual abuse (and repeated defamation) in separate court proceedings involving a different woman, E. Jean Carroll, also on its own one of the biggest presidential scandals ever.

OVERTIME

Almost Heaven (Not to be confused with an Appeal to Heaven Flag)

Happy Friday! It’s good to be home! And with my dogs. I’ve been out traveling the past week or so, and while living on the road has its perks, nothing beats home. At the CVG airport, I concluded that every airport should have a little library. It’s a brilliant concept.

CHEATER. FELON. UNFIT TO BE PRESIDENT. A new ad from our friends at RVAT.

I know it’s shocking… But Trump supporters are now trying to dox the jurors.

Lies My Teacher Told Me… Wilfred Reilly on misleading claims that have made their way into the American educational system (Connors Institute).

How a Mysterious Tip… Led to Trump Conviction (WSJ) 🎁.

RIP Marian Robinson… The mother of Michelle Obama is dead at 86.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: A lot of the people calling the NY prosecution illegitimate also thought the first impeachment, second impeachment, aborted independent commission, special committee, and special counsel investigation were procedurally unsound. A skeptical person might question their sincerity.—Gregg Nunziata

22 Experts Predict… What the Trump Conviction Will Mean for 2024 and Beyond (Politico). Among them, Policy Editor Mona Charen!

George Conway, unleashed… Watch until the end of this CNN clip.

Guilty Verdict Scrambles Trump Veepstakes… Makes Wooing Women Voters a Top Priority (24Sight).

When interests collide… A watch playing a role in an Arkansas political scandal? Sign me up!

Tough news for Dinesh D’Souza… It may have taken 4 years, but Salem Media has retracted his shambolic film/book 2,000 Mules.

The woman who sold time… and the man who tried to stop her (BBC).

How to turn Threads into Tweetdeck. CNET has this guide.

