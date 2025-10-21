The Bulwark

1

A Story So Bizarre That No Title Can Possibly Do It Justice

Tim Miller
Sam Stein
Will Sommer
Oct 21, 2025
Tim, Sam and Will take on the wild world of major MAGA pseudoscience phenomenon—from a $40 million “energy healing” recliner empire to a self-proclaimed alien cabal called The Light System. Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr., and James O’Keefe all make cameos in this true story of conspiracies, bath salts, and the dumbest scam yet to come out of the right-wing “wellness movement.”

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

