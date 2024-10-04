Recently in The Bulwark:

SAM STEIN AND TIM MILLER: A Torrent of B.S.: Trump-led Lies About Hurricane Relief Spark Fears

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

The devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene has given way to a torrent of disinformation, rumors, conspiracies and lies about the federal government’s response to the disaster. Much of it appears to be pushed by Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused the Biden-Harris administration of a host of actions that government officials insist is simply untrue. Trump has argued that FEMA has depleted its storm relief funds because it spent much of that money “housing” illegal migrants. His allies have accused FEMA of confiscating property, of making people apply for help, of asking for cash donations, and of preventing everyone from Elon Musk to the Department of Defense from helping out with the response efforts. Virtually all of them have pushed stories insisting that Kamala Harris told storm victims they could get only $750 in aid. (That’s just one type of assistance they can get quickly, not the full amount available.)

THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA’S DECISION last week to punish tenured law professor Amy Wax with a one-year suspension and other sanctions for what her defenders call controversial opinions—and her detractors call racist hate speech—has been widely criticized as an egregious assault on intellectual freedom. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) calls the sanctions “chilling”; two other groups that represent academics across the political spectrum, the conservative-dominated Academic Freedom Alliance and the politically idiosyncratic Heterodox Academy, have joined in the condemnation. Meanwhile, some on the left cheer what they see as a bigot’s overdue comeuppance, and some on the right hail Wax as a brave truth-teller. Still others caution that while the university unacceptably targeted Wax for her opinions, some charges against her may involve actual misconduct toward students.

I think it’s impossible to recall the appeal of 2019’s Joker­—an R-rated comic book movie without any superheroes that grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide—without remembering how weird everything felt toward the end of 2019. A simmering rage had been building for years and society writ large was finding release points: there were angry rallies for and against Donald Trump; the reckoning that was #MeToo burned through Hollywood; white supremacists were on the march on college campuses and across city streets; black-masked Antifa counterprotesters met them on the same streets and quads. It was a genuinely strange moment, one made all the stranger by the unsettled American political scene and the unsettled mind within its most famous address, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

BILL RYAN: Harlan Ellison Gets a Little Help from His Friends

I BECAME A FAN OF HARLAN ELLISON long after his heyday, long after he’d established himself not only as an uncommonly good science fiction writer, but also as a funny, unreasonable, ambitious, prolific pain in the ass. Therefore, from where I sat, the saga of the notoriously unfinished third volume of his purported trilogy of groundbreaking speculative fiction anthologies, The Last Dangerous Visions (following the genuinely influential and genre-altering Dangerous Visions (1967) and Again, Dangerous Visions (1972)), was over and done with. All anyone could do by the time I’d gotten to it was wonder what had happened, and trace the development, and crumbling away of, this book through Ellison’s own periodic references to it in his various columns and essays.

