13

Adam Kinzinger and Mark Kelly: Dirty Little Secret

Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
Jan 15, 2025
Being secretary of defense is one of the hardest jobs on the planet. But after Pete Hegseth was plucked from a part-time Fox & Friends gig, Republican senators could only kiss his ass and act starstruck during his confirmation hearing—all to ensure he takes their calls when they need military equipment or contracts in their states. Meanwhile, Nancy Mace has been a con artist from the beginning, Trump nominated Nazi-curious Joe Kent to run the National Counterterrorism Center, and Tulsi thinks Edward Snowden is a hero.

Sen. Mark Kelly and Rep. Adam Kinzinger join Tim Miller.

show notes

Tim's piece on Joe Kent courting the racist fringe vote when he ran for Congress

