Adam Kinzinger Teases a Run Against Ted Cruz?

Sam Stein sits down with former Congressman Adam Kinzinger at the Texas Tribune Festival to talk about “The Last Republican,” how the GOP became a personality cult, what January 6 did to his family, McCarthy’s surrender in Mar-a-Lago, the DOJ’s failures, and why winning back ex-MAGA voters means not shaming them. Kinzinger also weighs in on Trump’s $400M Qatar jet deal, corruption, his future in Texas politics, and whether he’d ever take on Ted Cruz.



