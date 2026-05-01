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After 75 Days of Shutdown, They End It Like This? (w/ Jake Sherman)

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
May 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein talks with Jake Sherman about a week of House chaos that somehow ended in a string of wins—key bills passed, a shutdown quietly ended, and hardliners once again backed down. They break down why the threats never stick, how Mike Johnson keeps his conference in line, and why Republicans are still sticking with Trump even as his numbers slide—plus what it all means for redistricting and the coming midterms.

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