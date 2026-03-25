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AIPAC Spent $7 Million to Stop Daniel Biss. He Won Anyway.

Lauren Egan's avatar
Lauren Egan
Mar 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Daniel Biss joined Lauren Egan to discuss his win in a crowded Democratic primary for Illinois' 9th Congressional District. AIPAC spent more than $7 million trying to stop him. Biss, whose mother is Israeli and whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors, opens up about what it felt like to be personally targeted and why he believes those attacks backfired. He also breaks down the strategy behind his campaign, taking on outside money head-on, defining the race early, and turning a flood of spending into a liability for his opponents.

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