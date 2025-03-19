All the Ways Trump Is a B*tch

The gang discuss President Trump’s bonkers interview with Laura Ingraham, his obsession with making Canada the 51st state, his call with Vladimir Putin, Federal Trade Commission firings, and how Sen. Chuck Schumer is not meeting the moment as Minority Leader.

Plus, what happens when Bad JVL meets Bad Tim & Sarah?

