Share post
Alpha Harris

Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Sep 11, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris exceeded all expectations during her debate against a beta Donald Trump. The gang breaks down their thoughts on the debate, swing voter reactions, and potential ways it could affect the race. Plus, Tim gives some insight into his time in the spin room post-debate, including the fiery interactions with Sen. Lindsey Graham and other pro-Trump personalities.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the free audio-only edition or find the show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
