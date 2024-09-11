Alpha Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris exceeded all expectations during her debate against a beta Donald Trump. The gang breaks down their thoughts on the debate, swing voter reactions, and potential ways it could affect the race. Plus, Tim gives some insight into his time in the spin room post-debate, including the fiery interactions with Sen. Lindsey Graham and other pro-Trump personalities.

