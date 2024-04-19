Amanda Carpenter: Welcome to Coalition Government

Hey, look: Republicans and Democrats are working together! Meanwhile, Trump is still trying to destroy our institutions, Bill Barr is comfortable playing Russian roulette, and Mark Esper speaks the truth. Plus, more from the mailbag. Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.
