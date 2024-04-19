Amanda Carpenter: Welcome to Coalition Government

The Bulwark
Apr 19, 2024
Hey, look: Republicans and Democrats are working together! Meanwhile, Trump is still trying to destroy our institutions, Bill Barr is comfortable playing Russian roulette, and Mark Esper speaks the truth. Plus, more from the mailbag. Amanda Carpenter joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes:


Amanda on the pardon power
Amanda's piece about Trump's attacks on the courts
Bill Kristol's interview with Mark Esper
The Times' Mike Bender on Trump's VP contenders
Trump being scared of a bald eagle
Trump claiming a protester was from ISIS

