Patrick | Complex Simplicity's avatar
Patrick | Complex Simplicity
19m

It was always Felon Trump First. That was the entire project, the grift wrapped in a flag, the rot disguised as revival. A gold-leaf hallucination in human form, staggering across history like some bloated parody of Stalin and swearing fealty not to country, not to principle, but to the black hole of his own insatiable ego. A faux-billionaire, made billionaire by LARPing as a blue-collar messiah while mainlining loyalty, cash, and state power straight into the bloodstream of his vanity.

He was never about trade. Never about borders. Never about sovereignty. He was about domination. About spectacle. About himself. He always was.

There was no “America First.” Just a slogan zip-tied to a smash-and-grab spree. What we’re seeing now isn’t a twist. It’s the inevitable result of a man who’s always mistaken grievance for governance and public office for personal property.

If some folks are only now rubbing the sleep from their eyes and realizing Donald Trump was never fighting for them, never defending democracy, never standing against “globalists,” then fine. Congratulations. You’ve finally caught up.

But I don't think we should pretend they were tricked. They weren’t fooled by shadowy elites. They fooled themselves.

Justin Lee
30m

What Bill calls Israel's "unexpected successes" I call war crimes. Hamas killed about 1200 Israelis on October 7th. Since then, Israel has killed more than 55,000 Palestinians and injured more than twice that. They've attacked aid workers and blocked aid from reaching Gaza, provoking a completely avoidable famine.

The pager operation against Hezbollah killed two children. One was a little girl who heard her father's pager go off and was trying to be helpful by taking it to him.

In it's war against Iran, Israel as already killed more than 200 people, almost all of whom are civilians. For every "top military leader" they kill, there are two dozen innocent people killed too. Targeted strikes my ass.

Last year, Bill Kristol said it was time for Joe Biden to pass the torch. I sincerely hope that Bill will heed his own advice. Andrew and the the other brilliant minds at The Bulwark will do just fine without him.

