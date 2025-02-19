Playback speed
America's Villain Era

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Sarah Longwell
Feb 19, 2025
21
7
Share

The United States is one of the bad guys now, with Donald Trump publicly calling Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a dictator. The gang react to the idea of America as a hero in the world shattering before their eyes.

Plus, Elon Musk does a joint interview with Trump on Hannity and The Free Press’s Bari Weiss pisses her MAGA following off by lightly criticizing far-right.

