Andrew Weissmann: A MAGAtocracy and a Babytocracy

Tim Miller
and
Andrew Weissmann
Jan 31, 2025
5
10
While Republican senators worked to protect Kash Patel from answering some ver-wee hard questions at his confirmation hearing, not one of them had the audacity to suggest that he is the best person to lead the FBI. Meanwhile, the new administration is clearing out some of the most seasoned and effective veterans at the bureau who will be needed during a crisis. Plus, Elon is trying to get our private financial records at the Treasury Department, and Paramount is so worried that mean Mr. Trump would block a merger deal that it's ready to settle his frivolous, written-in-crayon lawsuit against "60 Minutes." Also, Tim makes an earnest plea to Sen. Bill Cassidy from the heart of New Orleans.

Andrew Weissmann joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes
Weissmann's and Mary McCord's podcast, "Main Justice"
Weissmann's Substack page
Tim's playlist

Tim Miller
