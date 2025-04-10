Playback speed
Andrew Weissmann and Patrick Gaspard: Naked Corruption

Tim Miller
and
Andrew Weissmann
Apr 10, 2025
26
21
Just before he paused the tariffs on Wednesday, an unusual spike in activity on the S&P 500 prompted speculation that Trump was orchestrating an insider trading scheme. After the markets closed, he joked with *the* Charles Schwab about how the financier had made $2.5 billion in trades that day. Meanwhile, Trump ordered the DOJ to investigate two former officials he regards as enemies—this comes on the heels of his efforts to intimidate law firms from taking on clients who oppose him. Plus, Trump's long obsession with white South Africans, and do Democrats listen too much to grassroots activist groups?

Andrew Weissmann and Patrick Gaspard join Tim Miller.

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Tim Miller
