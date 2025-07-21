The Bulwark

No Sympathy, No Charity's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity
1h

I’m going to side with JVL here and say that the vibecession was complete BS. And the median voter, who told exit pollsters that their most salient issue was inflation, very stupidly voted for a candidate guaranteeing more inflation. For the entire campaign, Mona, Sarah, and others coddled these swing voters in their stupidity about inflation. We had a once in a century pandemic!! There was a resulting supply shock due to global supply chains getting whipsawed back and forth. Yet rather than understanding nuance, especially because many of the same voters complained that the recovery from the GFC was too slow, they voted for the guy promising higher prices. So now that guy is doing the things he promised he would do. Although he has chickened out before, maybe he won’t this time. Wall Street’s confidence in Trump’s cowardice is what is keeping the market where it is. But that is separate than a vibecession. Prices are objectively higher today than they were 6 months ago. GDP did drop in Q1. And it’s only going to get worse.

18 replies
Terry Mc Kenna's avatar
Terry Mc Kenna
1h

Can I comment about Schiff's mortgage. I say this as an underwriter. So we look at files and verify the facts. Residence is a material fact. But the issue when it comes to a Senator is different than that for most others. Schiff, like most in Congress who don't live close by keeps 2 residences. And here I am not distinguishing between a rental or an owner occupied property.

And this issue for a mortgage or for a home insurer is - is this owner occupied. if Schiff owns 2 properties then both would be in essence owner occupied. This is different from a rental - where the risk is generally higher.

How the law operates... well that is beyond me. But if I were looking as Schiff's file and saw a driver's license in CA and a residence in DC - his occupation would explain everything.

1 reply
