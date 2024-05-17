The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Anne Applebaum: A New Propaganda War
Anne Applebaum: A New Propaganda War

Tim Miller
May 17, 2024
Russia, China, and their authoritarian allies are working overtime to poison the idea of democracy everywhere in the world. It's a theme so heartily embraced by MAGA, their messaging is often the same. Plus, coup sympathizer Samuel Alito, Ukraine's high-tech gains and low-tech losses, and our risk of being outflanked by foreign influence in 2024.

Join Tim, Sarah JVL in Denver June 21. Gov Jared Polis is our guest. Tickets at TheBulwark.com/events.

show notes:
Anne's Atlantic cover story
Anne's forthcoming book, "Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who to Run the World."
Tim's playlist 

Tim Miller
