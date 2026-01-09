Anne Applebaum and Jacob Frey: Using Lies to Justify Violence

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says ICE descended on his city with hopes of rounding up undocumented Somalis. When agents couldn't find any, they started driving around terrorizing people. And now with the killing of Renee Good, they are clearly making the city less safe. But federal officials are also lying about Good's actions before the shooting and her character—and with their bold claims of absolute immunity for ICE agents. More broadly, the administration is trying to intimidate ordinary citizens from documenting the masked agents deployed around the country. Plus, Trump is acting like a conqueror from the Middle Ages when he claims a right to Venezuela's oil, Putin is trying to mask the weakness of Russia's economy, Europeans are back to being anxious over Greenland, and Iranians are taking to the streets again.

Anne Applebaum and Mayor Jacob Frey join Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

