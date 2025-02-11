Playback speed
AP is Banned from Oval Office Event Over 'Gulf of America'

Sam Stein
Feb 11, 2025
30
23
Sam Stein is shocked but not surprised after the AP is banned from an Oval Office event after it refused to use The Gulf of America. Trump and Musk also had an awkward press conference where Trump said he will make sure there is no conflict of interest with Elon Musk and DOGE.

Sam Stein
