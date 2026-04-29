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Are Young People Trying to Escape the Internet?

Rachel Janfaza's avatar
Conor Kilgore's avatar
Rachel Janfaza and Conor Kilgore
Apr 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Conor Kilgore and Rachel Janfaza discuss why Noah Kahan has become a defining voice for Gen Z—and what his music reveals about a generation shaped by COVID, social media overload, and constant comparison. They get into the mental health themes, the push to log off and reconnect with real life, and why so many young people feel nostalgic for a world they never actually lived in.

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

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