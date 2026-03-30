As Millions Protested “No Kings,” Trump Did This

Will Saletan takes on a series of moments showing how Donald Trump is pushing past basic limits of presidential power—from putting his face on coins and signature on currency to calling judges “criminals” and claiming he doesn’t need Congress for war or NATO decisions. As millions joined “No Kings” protests, the pattern becomes hard to ignore: a president who treats the rules as optional, surrounds himself with loyalists, and increasingly acts like the law doesn’t apply to him.



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