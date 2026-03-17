Ashley St. Clair and Cameron Kasky: Leaving the MAGA Cult

A former MAGA influencer who saw the underbelly of the immense power and wealth around this administration says never-Trumpers should show compassion for people who are now feeling betrayed by him—and who are starting to have second thoughts about the cult they joined. Ashley, who is the mother of one of Elon's kids, also tells Tim that an increasing number of MAGA women are waking up to the fact that they've been used as pawns in the movement. Plus, Ric Grenell's desperate effort to land a job with Trump, the role of AIPAC in Tuesday's Illinois Democratic primary, and a pending congressional resolution on the West Bank.

Cam Kasky and Ashley St. Clair join Tim Miller.

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