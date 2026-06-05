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Ask JVL: On SpaceX IPO, American Isolationism, Talarico's Odds and What Becomes of The Bulwark after Trump?

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Jasmine M. Green's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Jasmine M. Green
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Jasmine poses Triad readers’ questions to JVL: How can retirement fund holders avoid Elon Musk’s monster SpaceX IPO? What in the world are Mikie Sherrill and Abby Spanberger thinking? Can James Talarico actually take Texas? All that and more (like how JVL imagines The Bulwark after Trump) in this week’s mailbag.

To preview all the questions JVL and Jasmine tackle this week or read the transcript, check out the accompanying newsletter and join the Triad community in the comments.

Cath up on previous editions of the Triad Mailbag here.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

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