Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Ask the Yutes

March 14 livestream.
Sebastian Hughes
and
Jonathan V. Last
Mar 15, 2024
∙ Paid
40
Share

JVL was joined by Ben Parker and Sebastian Hughes, two Bulwark colleagues actually in their 20s, to discuss young voters, the issues they care about, and why they’re important to them. The edition of Thursday Night Bulwark was recorded March 14, 2024.

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Bulwark.

Or upgrade your subscription. Join
The Bulwark
Thursday Night Bulwark
Audio
The Bulwark+ Livestream Show, every week at 8:00 p.m–only for paid members.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Sebastian Hughes
Recent Episodes
52:40
52:40
The End of the Senate
54:56
Podcast: Bulwark Principles [2/15/24]
45:24
45:24
House GOP Hell Week
57:08
57:08
Democracy on the Ballot (with Amanda Carpenter and Ian Bassin)
1:00:41
1:00:41
The General Election Begins
55:11
Podcast: Last TNB Before Iowa [1/11/24]
1:02:21
Podcast: 2024 is Here! [1/4/24]