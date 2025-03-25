Playback speed
Atlantic Editor Jeffrey Goldberg Weighs Releasing Trump War Planning Texts

Tim Miller
Mar 25, 2025
6
15
The Atlantic Editor-In-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg joined Tim Miller on today's Bulwark Podcast to discuss his bombshell war plans texting scoop, the response from the White House and Trump officials and why he's reluctant to release more — but still may. Check out the full Bulwark Podcast later for the full episode.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Tim Miller
