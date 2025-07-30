The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Will August Break Trump Like It Broke Biden?

Sarah Longwell
Lauren Egan
Jul 30, 2025
8
9
Sarah Longwell is joined by Lauren Egan to break down how Democrats are using the August recess to go on the offensive. From the shadow of Biden’s rough summer in 2021 to the GOP’s current Epstein chaos, they discuss how public opinion is hardening earlier than ever, and why Dems are seizing the moment with coordinated attacks.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

