THE YOUNG, TWENTYSOMETHING AIRMAN knocked gingerly on my door. It was time for his out-processing appointment with me, his squadron commander. After we exchanged pleasantries, I asked him why he decided to separate from the military after four years. “Sir, it’s not that I hate the Air Force. I appreciate everything it’s done for me. But I can make a lot more doing the same job as a contractor,” he said. “And as a contractor, I don’t have to move every four years, which is easier on my wife and our children. Military life is just too hard on the family.”

[This conversation between Josh Shapiro, the governor of Pennsylvania, and Tim Miller, host of The Bulwark Podcast, was recorded before a live audience in Philadelphia on May 1, 2024. Audio / Video.]

#LetEmKnow… I’m not optimistic about their playoff hopes this year, but tonight the Cavs face the Magic with an opportunity to clinch. I hope your Friday plans are fun, and potentially include Unfrosted or Everybody’s in LA.

A Failure of Imagination About Trump… Tom Nichols writes in The Atlantic: “American minds are not ready to think about how fast democracy could disintegrate.”

Hope’s Coup… The longtime former Trump aide took the stand, and it didn’t go well for Trump.

Israel and Saudi Arabia… Are Trading Places, argues Thomas Friedman in the NYT 🎁.

More Kristi Noem bloopers… She thought she’s met the leader of North Korea. And put it in writing. In a book.

Trump needs a new auditor… Because his just got shut down by the Feds.

What really happened between Rep. Celeste Maloy and Sen. Mike Lee… ‘This is a very unnecessary rift in the Utah delegation.’ (Deseret)

Wild and Wonderful? Another bizarre West Virginia primary ad.

Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife… allegedly took nearly $600,000 in bribes, indictment says (CNN)

