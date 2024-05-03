The Bulwark
The Bulwark Pod, Live from Philly
The Bulwark Pod, Live from Philly

Tim Miller
,
Will Saletan
, and
William Kristol
May 03, 2024
Will Saletan and (Hubert Humphrey alum) Bill Kristol join Tim Miller before a live audience in Philadelphia to discuss the uncanny parallels to 1968, the big 420 news, and the South now living back in pre-Roe days.

Tim Miller
Will Saletan
William Kristol
