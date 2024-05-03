Playback speed
undefinedx
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

VIDEO: It's Always Dark in Trump's America (Live from Philadelphia)

Tim Miller
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Jonathan V. Last
May 03, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

The gang went to Philly and hosted a live event where they discussed the terrifying new Time magazine interview with Donald Trump, and why everyone is talking about college protests instead! Plus, a dark deep dive into how Americans can still choose to elect Trump and a debate on which Republican has embarrassed themselves the most auditioning to be his…

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Authors
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
Recent Posts
It's Always Dark in Trump's America (Live from Philadelphia)
  Tim MillerSarah Longwell, and Jonathan V. Last
Cruella for VEEP?
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
The Tabloid Candidate
  Jonathan V. LastSarah Longwell, and Tim Miller
Video: The Tabloid Candidate
  Jonathan V. LastSarah Longwell, and Tim Miller
Trump's Court Case Sinking his Polls?
  A.B. Stoddard and Jonathan V. Last
Video: The Trial of Donald J. Trump
  A.B. StoddardTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
The Trial of Donald J. Trump
  A.B. StoddardTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last