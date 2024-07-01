JVL and A.B. have an ocean of bad news to discuss, starting with the decision by SCOTUS to grant presidents an insane amount of immunity, making a potential second term for Donald Trump all the more terrifying. Plus, should Vice President Kamala Harris take over the ticket? After President Biden’s debate performance, she just might be the better choice.
Presidential Immunity & Kamala Harris 2024
Jul 01, 2024
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
