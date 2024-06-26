At Least Insanity is Honest

Yesterday's primary results kicked out Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman, nut welcomed back Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, because the Dems have standards. Plus, polls show more voters, somehow, think Donald Trump will be better for Democracy than President Biden, but can the current president turn things around with tomorrow's debate? Will Saletan subs in for Sarah on today's episode!

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.