Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4

At Least Insanity is Honest

Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Will Saletan
Jun 26, 2024
∙ Paid
4
Share

Yesterday's primary results kicked out Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman, nut welcomed back Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, because the Dems have standards. Plus, polls show more voters, somehow, think Donald Trump will be better for Democracy than President Biden, but can the current president turn things around with tomorrow's debate? Will Saletan subs in for Sarah on today's episode!

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. This ad-free video edition of The Next Level is exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Use the controls on the the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

The Bulwark
The Next Level
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast. Tune in to hear them discuss the news of the week, breakdown campaigns and elections, and wade into pop culture feuds.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller
Will Saletan
Recent Episodes
How CNN Should Handle Trump at the Debate
  Jonathan V. Last and A.B. Stoddard
Live from Denver!
  Sarah LongwellTim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last
The Dark Level: Is Nothing Sacred?
  Tim MillerA.B. Stoddard, and Jonathan V. Last
Trump's Truth Has No Value
  Jonathan V. LastSarah Longwell, and Sonny Bunch
Breaking Will's Spirit
  Jonathan V. Last and Will Saletan
Five Months Out From November
  Jonathan V. LastTim Miller, and Sarah Longwell
Almost Fascism Isn't Sustainable
  A.B. Stoddard and Jonathan V. Last