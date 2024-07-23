Playback speed
How Kamala Will Beat Trump

The Dark Side.
Jonathan V. Last
and
A.B. Stoddard
Jul 23, 2024
It's Monday and everything is... not terrible? On today's episode of The Dark Side, Jonathan V. Last and A.B Stoddard discuss the brightness of optimism and hope with Kamala Harris' new campaign and potential presidency as fundraising and endorsements come pouring in.

A.B. Stoddard
Jonathan V. Last
