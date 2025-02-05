Playback speed
Ben Stiller: 'Severance,' but Real Life

Tim Miller
Feb 05, 2025
With Elon's 20-something operatives running the Treasury Department, it's hard not to feel that we've been severed from reality and a better Earth someplace else. Ben Stiller talks with Tim about metaphysics, avoiding politics in public, and advocating for the millions of people displaced around the world.

Plus, the origin story of Severance, Adam Scott, John Turturro, and whether the show is a metaphor for life itself. Also, Tim gives a pop quiz, Ben shares his love for the Knicks, and both ponder why there aren't good comedies anymore.

Ben Stiller joins Tim Miller.

show notes
Watch Severance
The Albert Brooks film, 'Real Life.'
Trailer for "Real Life'
Ben's New York Times interview
Video of one of Musk's engineers/operatives

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
