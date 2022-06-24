The Bulwark
Ben Wittes: Roe/Coups/Guns
Ben Wittes: Roe/Coups/Guns

Charlie Sykes
Jun 24, 2022
The Supreme Court reoriented our understanding of fundamental rights today. Now come the fights over the right to travel, and access to FDA-approved drugs. Plus, the former president tried to get the Department of Justice to commit fraud. Ben Wittes joins Charlie for the weekend pod.

Charlie Sykes
