Ben Wittes: Who the F*** Are You?

Trump administration lawyers don't know or won't tell a federal judge who is running DOGE because Elon doesn't formally exist as part of the government he is trying to dismantle. And the administration is likely to lose many of the wrongful termination cases involving forest rangers, researchers, and the like—it will end up paying back wages and not save any money in the process. Meanwhile, we are not exactly confident that the FBI under Kash and meathead Dan will thoroughly investigate the recent bomb threat against Never Trumpers and police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan 6. Ben Wittes breaks it all down. Plus, Lawfare has been crushing it, and it's now out with a new podcast about the history of US-Ukrainian relations, hosted by Nastya Lapatina and Tyler McBrien.

Ben Wittes, Anastasiia Lapatina, and Tyler McBrien join Tim Miller.

